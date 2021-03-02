हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi after passenger dies onboard

IndiGo airlines flight number 6E1412 was travelling from Sharjah to Lucknow. It had entered the Pakistani airspace at around 4:00 AM via Iran, the Civil Aviation Authority sources were quoted as saying by Pakistan's Geo News. 

KARACHI: A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi in Pakistan after one of the passengers onboard fell sick.

IndiGo airlines flight number 6E1412 travelling from Sharjah to Lucknow made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi after a passenger onboard suffered a cardiac arrest. The passenger who suffered cardiac arrest was declared dead on arrival. 

The male passenger was administered all possible medical help onboard but he could not be revived, the airline said.

IndiGo also issued a statement saying, "IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team. We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family."

The plane was at the Karachi airport for two hours before leaving for Ahmedabad. In the past also such instances have happened with Indian flights making an emergency landing in Pakistan in similar circumstances. In November last year, a Delhi-bound GoAir plane, carrying 179 passengers, made an emergency landing at Karachi after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died.

