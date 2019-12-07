Indo-China joint military exercise 'Hand-in-Hand-2019' commences in Meghalaya

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India-China

A joint military exercise between India and China – ‘Hand-in-Hand-2019’ on counter-terrorism commenced at the joint training node at Umroi in India’s north-eastern state of Meghalaya.

UMROI: A joint military exercise between India and China – ‘Hand-in-Hand-2019’ on counter-terrorism commenced at the joint training node at Umroi in India’s north-eastern state of Meghalaya.

The eighth edition of the joint military exercise will cover company level Joint Training on counter-terrorism operation in semi-urban terrain under United Nations mandate. The exercise will be aimed at building and promoting positive relations between both the armies.

The 14-day long exercise schedule will also be focused upon training on various lectures and drills associated with counter-terrorist handling and firing with each others’ weapons, battle obstacles course, special heliborne operations and case studies of various operations carried out in counter-terrorist environment.

“Two tactical exercises are scheduled during the training are a counter-terrorism scenario and the other on Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations,” said a senior official of Indian Army.

The People's Liberations Army (PLA) contingent comprising 130 personnel of Tibet Military Command arrived at Air Force Station Borjhar, Guwahati. The PLA contingent later joined the Indian Army’s contingent of similar strength at Umroi for the exercise.

