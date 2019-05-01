Inputs were provided to Maharashtra Police about Naxals' plan to attack security forces: Sources

At least 16 persons, including 15 Quick Response Team (QRT) commandos were martyred on Wednesday when the private vehicle they were travelling in was targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

The attack was carried out on the Kurkheda-Korchi road near Jambhurkheda village panchayat in north Gadchiroli, a Naxal-hit area.

Talking to Zee Media, sources said that 13 inputs were provided to Maharashtra Police saying that Naxals are planning to attack security forces in Gadhchiroli.

The attack on QRT commandos was executed by a team of 40 Naxals of Platoon No 15. Sources said that at least 10 female Naxals were also part of Platoon 15 which targeted the QRT commandos.

Security forces said that Naxal commander Dunga was the mastermind of Wednesday's attack. The security forces have no photo of Dunga. It appears that the Naxals resorted to arson on Tuesday night in order to lay the bait to execute the ambush on Wednesday. Sources said that Naxals were aware of the movement of QRT commandos through that route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the ghastly Naxal attack and said, "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the attack was an act of cowardice and desperation. He said he is in touch with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured all assistance that will be required.