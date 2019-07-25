INS Tarkash arrives at St. Petersburg, will take part in Russian Navy Day parade

INS Tarkash was received warmly at St. Petersburg on Thursday where it will take part in the Russian Navy Day parade.

The frigate was welcomed by a Russian naval band and will now participate in the celebrations scheduled for Sunday.

According to Russian news agency TASS, more than 40 ships will take part in the naval parade with participation also from 40 planes and helicopters. A total of 4,000 servicemen will also be part of the celebrations.

Russian naval might is expected to bein full display with the country's latest frigates Admiral Kasatonov and Admiral Gorshkov as well as submarine Kronstadt participating. In the air, Su-33 and MiG-29K fighter jets will highlight the parade along with anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142 and Il-38N.

Interestingly, Chinese destroyer Xian will also participate in the celebrations.