Insanity is doing same thing again: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre for COVID-19 mismanagement

New Delhi: Attacking the central government over the surge in the cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (June 13) shared four graphs, corresponding to each phase of the lockdown, showing the steady rise in the number of cases.

He captioned the graph with a common phrase used on the Internet, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” - Anonymous pic.twitter.com/tdkS3dK8qm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2020

The Congress leader's remarks came on a day when for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, India recorded 11,455 new cases and 383 deaths in last 24 hours taking the infection tally to more than 3 lakh. He also assumedly hinted at the central government's nationwide lockdown policy as being futile.

At present, India has been placed in the fourth position among all countries in terms of the number of coronavirus cases. The virus has spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks.

On Friday, Rahul, referring to the country having the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the US, Brazil, and Russia, had stated, "India is firmly on it`s way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence."

Maharashtra continues to be the epicentre of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with more than one lakh positive cases of infection and over 3,700 deaths. As many as 3,493 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

Shopping malls, religious places, hotels, and restaurants have now been reopened in most states from earlier this week after more than two months of sustained lockdown. The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', takes an economic focus. The government intends on being smart about implementing the lockdown in select places so that the economic activity of the country, as a whole, does not take any more hits.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also released the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for malls, restaurants, and hotels as they opened these establishments under relaxed guidelines. But a lot of details were also left to the discretion of the states to finetune.