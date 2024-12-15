Advertisement
ATUL SUBHASH SUICIDE CASE

'Is My Grandson Killed Or Alive?': Atul Subhash's Father After Wife, In-Laws Arrest

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's wife and in-laws were arrested on Sunday morning.

(Photo:X/ANI)

Samastipur, Bihar: Atul Subhash suicide case | On the arrest of accused Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, Pawan Kumar Modi, father of deceased Atul Subhash says, "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us...I thank the police for arresting the accused...The judge (of the accused) was corrupt...I still haven't got justice as a case has been filed against me. A new case has been filed against me in the name of my grandson...We appeal to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders to ensure that my grandson comes to me...For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son...The whole society, people are standing in my support..."

(This is a developing story, details to follow)

