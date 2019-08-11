ISI may be planning repeat of Pulwama-type attack in Jammu and Kashmir

In a bid to rattle the peace and calm in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of Article 370 being revoked, Pakistan may be planning another Pulwama-type attack here.

As per an Indian intelligence report, Pakistan's Inter-State Services (ISI) has given the task of carrying out a major terror attack in south Kashmir to Jaish-e-Muhammed, the same terror group that had claimed responsibility for the dastardly Pulwama attack in February of 2019. JeM is based out of Pakistan and is generously sheltered and supported by the country.

The intelligence report states that as many as six to seven JeM terrorists may have already infiltrated the Valley and could be looking at carrying out a fidayeen (suicide) attack on the same lines as that of the Pulwama attack which had killed 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). It has also been learnt that ISI officials recently held a meeting with the top brass of JeM, including commander Mufti Asghar Rauf, in Rawalpindi. Directions have been given that the terrorists should wear Army outfits and not be concerned about possible civilian casualties in the attack.

This may be a direct fallout of Pakistan being anxious due to the peace that has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked. The country has had a notorious habit of waging proxy wars in Jammu and Kashmir by using terrorist organisations, often providing covering fire by violating ceasefire across the Line of Control.

Even in his address to fellow politicians last week, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had said that Pulwama-type attacks would be repeated in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government. He had claimed it would be because locals in Jammu and Kashmir are being oppressed, but had failed to acknowledge how such attacks are always planned and supported by Pakistan's Army and/or ISI.

India has already mobilised additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace and calm, and has showcased that any attempts by Pakistan to thwart order would be retaliated to in the strongest possible manner.