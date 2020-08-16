ISI may push its efforts to supply drugs in Punjab as Pakistan’s Khalistan project crumbles

Pakistan's spy agency ISI is facing a massive setback due to the pro-active policies of the Indian government for the welfare of the Sikh community. Consequently, it is overburdening its proxy organizations like Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) to launch smear propaganda against India amongst the Sikh diaspora. The sinister attempts of the ISI as well as its proxies are proving to be absolute failure, adding to the frustration of Pakistan.

Since decades, Pakistan has been working on a two-point sinister agenda of promoting Khalistani separatism amongst the Sikh diaspora and sponsoring crime and terror in Punjab through cross-border smuggling, fake currency rackets and narcotics nexus.

The cynicism of the ISI is mounting everyday and it is becoming pessimistic about exploiting the sentiments of Sikh community for furthering its agenda in India,

“The most successful attempt of Pakistan was the drug racket, which has been decaying Punjab and producing huge revenue to further fund terror nexus. However, the awareness in the Sikh community has substantially augmented and the Khalistani forces are increasingly becoming disenchanted towards rallying Pakistani support.” said a senior security officer working with the central security establishment .

The decisions taken by Indian government are proving to be the final nail in the coffin of Pakistan’s Khalistani aspirations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been meeting the members of the Sikh diaspora during most of his foreign visits to enhance engagement with the community members. PM Modi's meeting with the diaspora during his UK visit in 2015 and US visit in 2019 were most significant ones in terms of producing tangible outcomes.

“Pakistan’s Khalistan project is crumbling and the despondent ISI could further accelerate its efforts to fuel drug addiction in Punjab. However, times have changed and the Sikhs community, in the backdrop of rising atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, has understood that India is the natural home for Sikhs. Hence, Pakistan should realize that old plans are no longer feasible and any such agenda shall be defeated by the people of Punjab.” said a security officer who is aware of the developments.

In 2019, the Government of India decided to release Sikh prisoners from various jails in the country on the occasion of 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Earlier, a delegation of Sikh leaders had met PM Modi during his London visit in 2015 and requested to release Sikh prisoners. The move was lauded by the Sikh community across the world. Besides, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs removed the names of 312 members of Sikh diaspora, who were banned from entering into the country. The process of maintaining a blacklist of members of the Sikh diaspora by Indian missions was also discontinued. All these members were allowed to grant Indian visas and apply for OCI cards.

The government is also working towards rectifying the injustice done with the Sikh community in the past. It constituted an SIT to investigate 186 cases related to the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi in 1984. Consequently, the cases were reopened and law enforcement agencies ensured fast track investigations and prosecution of culprits. Earlier, the government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to 3325 riot victims in 2014. Later in 2016, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh to 1020 families who migrated from Delhi after the riots.

To protect the Sikh community from facing persecution in neighboring countries, the government came up with the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was warmly welcomed by the Sikh community members. Earlier, members of the community as well as the diaspora made several requests to the government to accept and embrace persecuted Sikhs. Most recently, in April 2020, the Afghan American Sikhs urged the Indian government to evacuate Sikhs facing persecution in Afghanistan to India and help in their resettlement, following a series of attacks on the community members.

Consequently, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan accelerated the process of bringing back Sikhs to India in a phased manner. The first batch of Sikhs was brought to India very recently, just a fortnight ago, on 26 July 2020. The government is working to ensure the settlement of the members brought in the first batch, who are currently staying in a Gurdwara. Around 700 Sikhs shall further be brought to India in the next couple of months from Afghanistan and would be further settled here.

The Indian government finalised an agreement with the Pakistan government for the Kartarpur Corridor, following a series of negotiations. It also pressurized Pakistan to increase the number of visitors from 500 to 5000 per day and 10000 on special occasions and allow OCI cardholders to visit the holy site as well. A passenger building terminal was constructed at a cost of Rs 190 crore for pilgrims visiting the site, which was inaugurated by PM Modi.

The government has also taken a series of steps for propagation, promotion, and preservation of Sikhism. In November 2018 the Union Cabinet passed a resolution to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in 2019. All the Indian missions across the world celebrated the event and organised exhibitions on the eve. President Ram Nath Kovind also issued stamps and coins to commemorate the event. Special flights, painted with the symbols of ‘Ek Onkar’ were started between UK and Punjab to ensure flawless travel of Sikh devotees to celebrate 550th birthday of the Sikh Guru.

Continuing the efforts of preservation, Sultanpur Lodhi — the place associated with the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was developed as a heritage city. Further, the elements of ‘Smart City’ were incorporated in the city, ensuring a fusion of history and modernity in the city. The Ministry of Railways also came forward to join the efforts by renovating the Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station and running trains between holy places associated with the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) also joined the pious endeavors by disbursing INR 125 crore to set up the Centre for Inter-faith Studies at Guru Nanak Dev University. The Ministry is also working to set up Chairs on Guru Nanak Dev Ji in foreign universities, especially in countries like the UK and Canada — home to a substantial number of the Sikh diaspora. Besides, India has requested the UNESCO to translate and publish the teachings and writings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in multiple languages.

Indian institutions have also come forward to join the efforts of marking the birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru. Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) has sent numerous Gurbani troupes and experts on Sikhism to attend various events across the world. In November 2019, ICCR also organised the ‘International Sikh Youth Conference’ that drew Sikh youths from at least ten countries.