Israel Shows 'Hamas’ Secret Tunnel Network' Under Civilian Home, Classroom - Watch

New Delhi: Israel has released a video that it claims shows a secret tunnel of the militant group Hamas under a civilian’s home near a hospital in Gaza. The video, shared by IDF on X, shows an Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari walking through the damaged home and entering the tunnel.

Hagari said that the tunnel was hidden under the floor of a room that had a chalkboard and looked like a classroom. He said that the tunnel was part of a network that ran underneath the Al-Shifa hospital and other locations. He said that Hamas used the hospital and the homes as a human shield and a safe haven for their terrorists.

The video shows Hagari descending into the tunnel, which had a spiral staircase leading down. He did not show what was beyond the staircase. He then came back to the house and showed the classroom again. He said that Hamas had built the tunnel in a room that should have provided education for children.

He said that Hamas had chosen the most barbaric and cynical way to use children as a cover for their activities. He said that this was what Israel was fighting against.

Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap, Ceasefire Deal

The hostage swap deal between Israel and Hamas, which was supposed to start on Thursday, has been postponed by a day, a senior US official said. The official said that the decision was made by Israel, Qatar and Egypt, with the US being informed. The official said that more time was needed to finalize the details and to avoid any mishaps.

According to the deal, Hamas will release 50 Israeli hostages, including children, their mothers and other women, in exchange for a four-day ceasefire and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and minors.

The US official said that there was no reason to panic yet, as Israel had not received the list of the first group of hostages to be freed by Hamas, which was expected on Wednesday night. The official said that the situation would be worrisome if there was still no list by Thursday night.