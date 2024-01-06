New Delhi: ISRO’s Aditya L1, the mission to study the sun, reached its destination Lagrange point-1 without any hindrance at 4 pm today. With the entry into the L1 point, Aditya L1 was established in the halo orbit. Now ISRO will study the sun for five years through Aditya L1 and collect important data. This is India’s first solar study mission, which ISRO launched on September 2.

Will Remain In Constant Contact With ISRO

The L1 point is about 15 lakh kilometers away from the earth, which is only 1 percent of the total distance between the earth and the sun. The total distance between the two bodies is 14.96 crore kilometers. According to ISRO, the halo orbit will revolve around the sun along with the earth’s rotation. Aditya reached its destination on Saturday evening. Aditya L1 was established in the halo orbit with the help of thrusters. By staying at the L1 point, it will remain in constant contact with ISRO.

Seven Payloads Will Study Solar Events Extensively

ISRO’s mission is being watched with curiosity by the whole world. Its seven payloads will study solar events extensively. They will provide data to the global scientific community, which will enable them to study the radiation, particles and magnetic fields of the sun. All seven payloads have been developed indigenously. Their job will be to observe the outer layer of the sun. They will detect the movements occurring in the sun and send all the information to ISRO.

The World’s Eyes Are On It

Not only the country, but the whole world’s eyes are on ISRO’s ambitious mission. Aditya L1 has started studying the sun as soon as it reached its destination. Aditya will reveal those unsolved mysteries of the sun as it progresses, which the world is still unaware of. This is India’s first solar mission. Before India, 22 missions have been sent to the sun. The US, Germany, European Space Agency are among those who have studied the sun. After the moon, now India’s flag is also waving on the sun.