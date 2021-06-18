It would be fascinating to see Mamata suffer humiliation of Nandigram defeat twice: BJP

New Delhi: As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee approached Calcutta High Court challenging the Nandigram election result, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took potshots at the TMC supremo.

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief took to social media, and said, “How do you lose an election twice? First, at the hustings and then, like a sore loser, challenging people’s verdict in the court.”

"It would be fascinating to see Mamata Banerjee suffer the humiliation of Nandigram defeat twice over," he Tweeted.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the polling process in the Nandigram assembly seat. The matter is listed before a single-judge bench for hearing on Friday at 11 am.

Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram seat in the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. The TMC chief had vacated her Bhabanipore seat to contest from Nandigram in a bid to challenge her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari had won the Nandigram seat by 1956 votes after recount, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). TMC, however, swept the election by winning 213 out of the total 294 seats, while BJP managed to increase its overall tally from 3 to 77 in the West Bengal Assembly.