Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Nandigram poll result

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the polling process in the Nandigram assembly constituency. The matter has been listed for before a single-judge bench for 11 am on Friday.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram seat in the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee had vacated her seat of Bhabanipore to contest the polls from Nandigram in a bid to challenge former confidante Suvendu Adhikari. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari had won the Nandigram seat by 1,622 votes after recounting.

Though, TMC swept the election by winning 213 out of the total 294 seats, while BJP increased its overall tally in the West Bengal Assembly from 3 to 77.

Meanwhile, the TMC supremo hit out at the BJP-ruled Centre for allegations of political violence in the state, saying they are nothing but gimmicks by the party. She said that there was no political violence in the state barring a few sporadic incidents, that can’t be labelled as such.

“There is no political violence in West Bengal. We condemn violence. Political violence is a BJP gimmick. There may have been one or two sporadic incidents, but those can't be labelled as incidents of political violence,” the CM said.

She trained her guns at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh saying the concern should be reports of dead bodies floating in the rivers in the state.

