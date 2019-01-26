ITBP jawans celebrate Republic Day at 18,000 ft in freezing Ladakh

LADAKH: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the 70th Republic Day in style by unfurling the tricolor at the height of 18,000 feet and at -30 degree celsius in Ladakh.

“ITBP personnel celebrating #RepublicDay2019 at 18,000 feet and minus 30 degree Celsius somewhere in Ladakh,” ITBP tweeted.

The ITBP is a specialized mountain force and guards which is tasked with guarding the border from Ladakh’s Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. ANI reported that most ITBP officers and men are well-trained mountaineers and skiers.

India on Saturday displayed its military might and rich cultural diversity during the 70th Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. This year's parade was historic as it saw veteran soldiers of the Indian National Army walking down the Rajpath for the first time.

In Leh, the national flag was unfurled by Chief Executive Councillor Jamyang Tsering Namgyal at polo ground.

Meanwhile, the sweets were exchanged by Border Security Forces personnel with their Bangladeshi counterparts in Fulbari, at Indo-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in West Bengal.

President Ram Nath Kovind, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa - the Chief guest of honour this Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, several ministers and leaders of Opposition parties were present at the Rajpath.

SWAT women commandos, mobile hit teams, snipers were among the multi-layered security measure under which the national capital was placed for the Republic Day celebrations.