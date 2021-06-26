हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

It's simple, we are with farmers: Rahul Gandhi

On the completion of seven months of their protest at several points on the borders of the national capital, the farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are observing 'Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas' today (June 26)

It&#039;s simple, we are with farmers: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: As the farmers are intensifying their protest over the three farm laws on the completion of seven months of their agitation at the borders of the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came out in their support saying we are with the "farmers". In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "It`s simple - We are with Satyagrahi Annadata (farmers)." The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad tweeted with the hashtag #Farmersprotest.

 

On the completion of seven months of their protest at several points on the borders of the national capital, the farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are observing 'Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas'.

Farmers will also visit the Raj Bhavan (the Governor House) in several states.

The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws and ensuring MSP for their produce since November 26 last year.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiDelhiFarmers protestRaj BhavanSamyukt Kisan Morcha
Next
Story

IMD weather update: Scattered rainfall expected in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day