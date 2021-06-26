Pakistan-based ISI may sabotage farmers’ protests today, warns Intelligence agencies

New Delhi: The ongoing farmers’ protest may be sabotaged by Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), ANI reported quoting official sources. In view of the threat, intelligence agencies alerted the Delhi Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that Pakistan-based ISI proxies can hijack the farmers’ protest by “instigating the deployed security forces”. The farmers will hold demonstrations on Saturday (June 26) to mark the completion of seven months of the agitation against Centre’s three farm laws.

Acting on the alert, the Delhi Police have tightened security and made "adequate arrangements". The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday (June 25) issued a notification stating that three Yellow Line Metro stations namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for the public from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday. The step was taken on the suggestion by the Delhi police due to security reasons.

Dedicated and sufficient manpower will also be deployed outside Metro stations, the police said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, will observe June 26 as “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas" and hold demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans across the country.

The dharnas will be organised to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre's three new agri laws. The SKM said the protesting farmers will show black flags during their demonstration and send memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind through the Governors of each state.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for more than six months now in protest against the Centre’s three farm laws which they say will end the MSP regime. The farmers also fear that these new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporate companies. The central government has declined all these concerns.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged the farmer unions to end their agitation. "A large section of the country stands in support of these laws. Still, if farmers have any objection against any provision of the laws, then the Govt is ready to listen to them, discuss with them and work on it,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

(With ANI inputs)

