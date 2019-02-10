Jaguar, IAF's ground attack deep penetration fighter to roar at Vayushakti 2019

The Jaguar ground attack deep penetration fighter aircraft will roar in the skies at the Indian Air Force's exercise Vayushakti 2019 on February 16. With over-wing missile pylons, multi-purpose nose radar, anti-shipping weapons, night sensors, photo reconnaissance, laser range finder, the aircraft is a mean fighting machine.

A recent report had stated that the IAF has launched a new drive to revamp its Jaguar fighters with new engines, airframes and spares from overseas grounded fighters. Currently, the IAF Jaguar fleet is powered by Adour Mk811 engines, made by the British firm Rolls-Royce.

#Vayushakti2019: Jaguar--The Jaguar is a ground attack deep penetration fighter aircraft. With over-wing missile pylons, multi-purpose nose radar, anti-shipping weapons, night sensors, photo reconnaissance & laser range finder, the aircraft is a mean fighting machine. pic.twitter.com/D4GjJ9Ge9l — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 10, 2019

At the IAF exercise, the Mi-17 V5 medium-lift attack helicopter will also unleash its firepower. The Mi-17 V5 helicopter is an upgrade of the Mi-17 helicopter. It is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and on-board navigation systems. The agile machine carries substantial and effective firepower.

It can carry up to 36 troops or up to four tons of freight. It can go up to a maximum speed of 260 km/hr and has a range of 950 km. It is powered by two Isotoc TV3-117VM turboshaft engines.

Vayushakti will also witness Asia's top fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30MKI in action. “The Su-30 MKI is a modern multi-role, air superiority fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force. The aircraft is capable of decimating adversaries in air or on ground with the wide array of air to air & air to ground weapons,” tweeted IAF.

IAF's Vayushakti 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 16 at Pokhran Air to Ground Armament range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. At the exercise, there will be a firepower demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of IAF's combat platforms and to assure the citizens its ability to safeguard India’s national interests.

''Many Air Forces around the world display their might and aerial firepower through such demonstrations. Indian Air Force also conducts the demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of its combat platforms over the years and to assure the citizens, its ability to safeguard India’s national interests,'' the IAF said in the Facebook post.

The IAF post further stated, ''These exercises are also vital for operators, planners, and the leadership. It provides an opportunity for forces to operate in near realistic scenarios.''

''Aerial displays, formation flypasts and Fire Power Demonstrations are various facets of training in Indian Air Force. They are also a great source of morale-boosting for participants and an assurance for viewers,'' the post said.

A wide array of fighters, transport, helicopters, remotely piloted vehicle and combat equipment will be part of the exercise. "The wide array of Fighter, Transport, Helicopters, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Combat ground equipment will paint a vivid canvas. It will demonstrate the capability of our brave air-warriors. The spell-binding machines and their employment during ‘Vayushakti 2019” will showcase the story of IAF's ability to influence any situation, to dominate, destroy or to rescue," the IAF said.