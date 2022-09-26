Jamia Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia first merit list likely to be RELEASED TODAY at jmi.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

Jamia Admission 2022: JMI Admissions 2022 are underway for undergraduate admissions. As per the tentative schedule released by UGC, Jamia Millia Islamia is expected to release the first merit list for candidates applying through CUET 2022 today, September 26, 2022. The merit list will be posted on the official websites, jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in, as soon as it is made public. Candidates may now submit their CUET scores for UG admissions through Jamia, which has recently reopened its applications page. By September 30, 2022, candidates may upload their CUET Undergraduate Score and any other pertinent information.

The rank list will be published in accordance with the schedule set forth for Jamia Admissions 2022 based on the final rank of the CUET 2022 Result. The Jamia Millia Islamia's Muslim minority policy and merit will be taken into consideration when creating the merit list.

JMI Admissions 2022 – Tentative Schedule

First merit list September 26, 2022 Admission Based on 1st Merit List September 29, 2022 to October 1, 2022 Second Merit List October 6, 2022 Admission Based on 2nd Merit List October 10 to 12, 2022 Third Merit List October 17, 2022 Admission Based on 3rd Merit List October 20 to 21, 2022 Fourth Merit List October 26, 2022 Admission Based on the 4th Merit List October 28 to 31, 2022

JMI Admission 2022: Here’s how to register

Go to the official website, jmicoe.in.

Click on the link "Click here to apply for UG (CUET course) (session 2022-23)"

Now candidates need to select the 'New Registrations' tab.

Fill in all the required details.

Submit the application fees through online mode.

Now, submit the application form and take a printout of it for reference.

Candidates who enrolled for PG, MTech, MA, and PG Diploma courses but were denied admission despite receiving qualifying marks have another shot, according to JMI. By September 30, 2022, such applicants may exercise their choice by logging in to jmicoe.in.