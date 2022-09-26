NewsIndia
JMI UNIVERSITY

Jamia Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia first merit list likely to be RELEASED TODAY at jmi.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

Jamia Admission 2022: Candidates who are applying for Jamia Admissions through their CUET UG Scores should note the institute is expected to release the first merit list today, September 26, 2022. Once the merit list is released it would be made available on jmi.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jamia Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia first merit list likely to be RELEASED TODAY at jmi.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

Jamia Admission 2022: JMI Admissions 2022 are underway for undergraduate admissions. As per the tentative schedule released by UGC, Jamia Millia Islamia is expected to release the first merit list for candidates applying through CUET 2022 today, September 26, 2022. The merit list will be posted on the official websites, jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in, as soon as it is made public. Candidates may now submit their CUET scores for UG admissions through Jamia, which has recently reopened its applications page. By September 30, 2022, candidates may upload their CUET Undergraduate Score and any other pertinent information.

The rank list will be published in accordance with the schedule set forth for Jamia Admissions 2022 based on the final rank of the CUET 2022 Result. The Jamia Millia Islamia's Muslim minority policy and merit will be taken into consideration when creating the merit list.

JMI Admissions 2022 – Tentative Schedule

First merit list September 26, 2022
Admission Based on 1st Merit List September 29, 2022 to October 1, 2022
Second Merit List October 6, 2022
Admission Based on 2nd Merit List October 10 to 12, 2022

Third Merit List

October 17, 2022
Admission Based on 3rd Merit List October 20 to 21, 2022
Fourth Merit List October 26, 2022
Admission Based on the 4th Merit List October 28 to 31, 2022

JMI Admission 2022: Here’s how to register

  • Go to the official website, jmicoe.in.
  • Click on the link "Click here to apply for UG (CUET course) (session 2022-23)"
  • Now candidates need to select the 'New Registrations' tab.
  • Fill in all the required details.
  • Submit the application fees through online mode.
  • Now, submit the application form and take a printout of it for reference.

Candidates who enrolled for PG, MTech, MA, and PG Diploma courses but were denied admission despite receiving qualifying marks have another shot, according to JMI. By September 30, 2022, such applicants may exercise their choice by logging in to jmicoe.in.

 

 

 

 

Live Tv

JMI Universityjmi ug admission 2022jmi cuetCUETjamia millia islamia admission 2022jamia millia admissionjmi delhijmi admission portal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral