New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army have neutralised seven terrorists, including four Pakistani nationals in three anti-terror operations in Kupwara, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Kashmir in less than 24 hours, officials said on Monday (June 20, 2022). “24 terrorists killed in 20 days, ahead of Yatra anti-terror operations intensified. Total 114 terrorists including 32 Pakistani terrorists killed in Kashmir valley this year so far,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed, “Four Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba have been killed in Kupwara Lolab Encounter, we are still searching the area, besides in Kulgam 2 terrorist each of Lashkar and Jaish were killed and one unidentified terrorist was killed in Pulwama. All operations were carried jointly with the army on a specific input generated by Jammu Kashmir police.”

Kumar said, “Among 7 Killed terrorists 5 were linked with terror outfit LeT, 01 with JeM. 4 has been identified as a Pakistani and 3 local.”

Earlier, Kupwara Police launched a joint anti-terrorist operation along with the Army's 28RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh in Lolab area of Kupwara. During a search of hideouts, hiding terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. Encounter in progress. Said a police officer monitoring the operation.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir. It was the second gunfight.

"Encounter has started after Jammu Kashmir police got a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Gujjar Pora, DH Pora area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir,” a police officer said. “A joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Gujjar Pora after the input about the presence of terrorists in the area,” he added.

"As the joint searching party of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces which was retaliated, and encounter started and 2 terrorists of LeT and JeM got killed," he further said.

Meanwhile, at midnight another anti-terror operation started in Pulwama on a specific input about the presence of terrorists.

IGP Kashmir said, "Encounter started between terrorist and security forces at Chatpora village of Pulwama. Army's 55 RR, 12 Sector RR on Job. In this third anti-terror operation, 01 terrorist was killed."

According to the police data, 24 terrorists were killed in 20 days. Ahead of the Yatra anti-terror operations are intensified across the Kashmir valley to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath yatra.

It's pertinent to mention here 68 encounters happened in Kashmir since January this year, and the security forces have managed to kill 114 terrorists out of those killed terrorists 32 are Pakistani, however, 16 security personnel and 18 civilians too have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, 46 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists are also arrested alive, and 189 terrorists' supporters are also arrested this year in Kashmir.