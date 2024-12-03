An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight gunfight with a joint team of security forces in the Dachigam area of Harwan in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A top police officer told Zee News that acting on specific intelligence, the Jammu and Kashmir police, together with security forces, launched a cordon and search operation in the Dachigam area late on Monday evening.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the forces, resulting in a firefight between the terrorists and the joint forces.

One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in the area. However, the anti-terrorism operation is still underway.