JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir Encounter: Terrorist Killed In Gunfire Between Security Forces In Srinagar's Harwan, Operation On

An unidentified terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam area.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 09:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu And Kashmir Encounter: Terrorist Killed In Gunfire Between Security Forces In Srinagar's Harwan, Operation On Representative Image

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight gunfight with a joint team of security forces in the Dachigam area of Harwan in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A top police officer told Zee News that acting on specific intelligence, the Jammu and Kashmir police, together with security forces, launched a cordon and search operation in the Dachigam area late on Monday evening.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the forces, resulting in a firefight between the terrorists and the joint forces.

One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in the area. However, the anti-terrorism operation is still underway.

