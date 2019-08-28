Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announces creation of 50,000 government jobs

In a massive decision to tackle unemployment in the newly-formed Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday announced that the Centre would in the next two to three months create 50,000 government jobs for the people of the region. While stressing that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the valley, in under control and there has been no loss of life and property in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, the Governor said the move was undertaken to ensure the complete integration of the former state with India.

Stressing on improving the educational environment in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that 50 colleges will be opened in the Union Territory soon along with institutions specifically for the girl students. "3000 primary and 1000 middle schools are open in Jammu and Kashmir. In Ladakh all the schools and colleges are functioning normally," said Malik.

Cautioning against false and fake rumours being floated by a few vested interests, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor pointed out that there is no shortage of essential commodities including medicine in the region. He noted that the top priority for the Central government and the local administration is the safety and security of ordinary Kashmiris and the government will take all necessary measures for the same.

Talking about the unprecedented security arrangements and restrictions imposed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Malik said that mobile and internet are used mostly by Pakistani propaganda machinery and anti-India elements to mobilise people against the Indian Army and for the indoctrination of local youths against the government. He, however, assured that the restrictions on mobile and Internet will be lifted gradually.

He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called his statements and behaviour on Jammu and Kashmir "child-like". "Rahul Gandhi has behaved in a juvenile manner. He should have stopped his party member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha. He has till date not cleared his stand on Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370," said the Governor.

Claiming that Jammu and Kashmir will soon be on the development path, the Governor added that even people from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir would want to join India after witnessing the positive change in the region.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for the welfare of Kashmiris, said Malik while addressing a press conference in Srinagar. Governor Malik added that there is no point in arguing over the government's decision and it would be better to hold talks over the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi had justified the move taken by his government to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the government took the decision in a “completely democratic, open, transparent and Constitutional manner”.

Terming the move by the central government as “internal steps”, PM Modi had said the decision as “designed to end the isolation” of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister further said that it was the special status of the region that kept Jammu and Kashmir underdeveloped.

PM Modi had said that Article 370 served “the vested interests of a few” and it was because of the “isolation” of the region that youth were misguided and even radicalised by anti-India elements.