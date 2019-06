At least one terrorist was killed when an encounter broke out with security forces on Saturday morning in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The exchange of fire took place in Bujthalan area of Boniyar in the district.

Earlier, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the state police in the area. The exchange of fire was currently going on when reports last came in. The search operation is also underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.