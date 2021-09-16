Jammu and Kashmir: Vigilance clearance becomes mandatory for govt employees to obtain passport

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday made it mandatory to obtain vigilance clearance for getting passport by government employees.

"The passport to the citizens including government employee is issued on the basis of verification carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The current system does not contain any mechanism as would help denying the passport to such employees who are either under suspension or facing departmental inquiry or prosecution on account of serious charges," reads the order issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is impressed upon all Administrative Departments/Heads of Departments to mandatorily obtain the latest vigilance clearance in respect of an employee applying for obtaining a passport in terms of

Office Memorandum dated February 2020 issued by DoPT, GOI, strictly: Govt of J&K pic.twitter.com/rKjqWaF632 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

Currently, a government employee is only required to inform his employer for applying for passport on Annexure-H.Notably, the guidelines for obtaining passport have been reviewed by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in consultation with the Central Vigilance Commission and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and elaborate instructions have been issued for obtaining fresh vigilance clearance while considering grant of passport to government employees.

"Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir has also brought into the notice of the government that the present mechanism for issuance of passport to government employees without obtaining requisite vigilance clearance results in the issuance of passport to those employees against whom vigilance cases are pending. Thus, there is an urgent necessity to instruct all the departments to issue the NOC for issuance of passport on the basis of vigilance clearance only. Accordingly, it is impressed upon all the Administrative Departments/Heads of Departments to mandatorily obtain the latest vigilance clearance in respect of an employee applying for obtaining passport in terms of Office Memorandum dated February 2020 issued by DoPT, GOI, strictly," it says.

Live TV