Jammu & Kashmir govt cancels Class 10 Board exams midway, postpones Class 12 exams

New Delhi: The Jammu & Kashmir government on Thursday (April 15) cancelled the Class 10 Board exams for the subjects that were yet to be conducted.

The Board had already conducted exams for some of the subjects. The remaining papers have been cancelled.

The students will be promoted on the basis of marks obtained in the exams that were completed successfully, before the decision came into effect and the internal assessment.

The decision was taken in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“In view of rising cases of COVID19, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in the present exam and internal assessment,” the office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir said in a statement.

The administration has postponed Class 12 Board exams for the time being. Further decisions on it will be reviewed after a month.

“In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month,” added the LG’s statement.

Earlier this week, CBSE cancelled Class 10 Board exams and postponed Class 12 exams.

