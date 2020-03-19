Janata Curfew on March 22, no hoarding, applaud those fighting coronavirus outbreak: PM Narendra Modi tells India

As India battles the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the citizens to observe 'Janata curfew' on March 22 from 7 AM-9 PM, adding that no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house on that day.

The PM also requested the people to avoid going to hospitals for a routine check-up to ease pressure on the medical staff. "Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so," said the PM.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also asked the people to avoid panic buying, saying that they shouldn't hoard essential commodities like food and medicines. PM Modi also urged, "At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janata Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff)."

Keeping in mind the economic challenges arising out of coronavirus outbreak, the government has decided to form COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force. "Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy," said the PM.

The PM has also requested all the people in the country to get out of their house only when it is extremely necessary and try to do all work from home. He asked the people to resolve that they will follow the advice of central and state governments.

"Every Indian should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential. Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only," said PM Modi.

He also asserted that no definite solution has been found, nor has any vaccine produced yet to deal with the coronavirus.

He urged the people not to cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners and asked them to stay away from rumours.