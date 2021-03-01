हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nitish Kumar

JDU workers mark CM Nitish Kumar’s birthday as Vikas Diwas, PM Narendra Modi sends wishes

The workers also offered prayers at Mahavir Temple near Station Golambar in Patna. They will also cut a 70-pound cake at the party's headquarters.

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 1) wished Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday through a post on Twitter. The Prime Minister also praised him for undertaking numerous measures for the development of the state.

"Best wishes to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji on his birthday. Under his leadership, the NDA Government in Bihar is undertaking numerous measures for developing the state. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

 

Janata Dal (United) workers are celebrating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s 70th birthday as ‘Vikas Diwas’ across the state. Reports suggest Nitish Kumar may take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on his birthday at 1 pm.

The party workers distributed laddus (sweets), notebooks, pencils and milk among the poor. The workers also offered prayers at Mahavir Temple near Station Golambar in Patna.

They will also cut a 70-pound cake at the party's headquarters in the state capital and will offer milk to his picture.

Besides this, all party workers will gather at their respective polling booths to celebrate the leader’s birthday.

 

Live TV

 

