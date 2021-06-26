JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP launches Information Brochure on jeeadv.ac.in, exam dates out soon

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Saturday (June 26) released the information brochure of the JEE Advanced 2021. Now the candidates can check the registration process, eligibility criteria, and other important details. The information brochure of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) has been released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Generally, the exam and application form dates are released along with the brochure, however, this year, the exam dates are not yet announced. It is expected that the exam dates will be out soon. Notably, JEE Advanced was scheduled to be held on July 3 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the date of JEE (Advanced) 2021 had earlier been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course, IIT KGP said in an official statement.

“As a consequence, the dates for registration, admission, counselling etc., contained in this document may also be revised,” it added.

Documents for JEE Advanced 2021:

More importantly, the revised dates for various activities related to JEE Advanced 2021 and AAT presented in Annexure – IV of the JEE Advanced information brochure will be updated subsequently and the modified list of dates will also be displayed on the website.

Eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2021:

Candidates who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 are required to write/should have written BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

However, the foreign national candidates, who have studied or are studying in India at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 are required to write / should have written BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2021.

First of all, the candidates need to register for appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2021. The registration is to be done only through the online registration portal .

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021:

Step-1: After login, candidates need to provide basic data and the choices of the cities for the examination.

Step-2: They need to upload scanned copies of all requisite documents.

Step-3: After this, they will have to pay the registration fee. The registration fee is neither refundable nor transferable.

