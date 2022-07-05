NewsIndia
JEE Main 2022 Result: JEE Mains result to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check details here

NTA will release the JEE Main result soon at the official website, students will be able to check the JEE Main 2022 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
  • NTA will soon release the Joint Entrance Examination Main result 2022
  • JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam was conducted from June 23 to June 29, 2022
  • Earlier, NTA released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination Main result soon at the official website. Applicants will be able to check the JEE Main 2022 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Main 2022 result through application number and password/date of birth. Applicants who appeared for the exam can check here steps to download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard and result here. Earlier, the National Testing Agency, NTA  released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022 Session-1.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam was conducted from June 23 to June 29, 2022. Applicants who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result soon from the JEE Main official website.

JEE Main 2022: Here are the steps to download the JEE Main result 2022

- Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- Click on the direct link to check the JEE Mains result.

- Enter the login credentials in the required fields - application number and password/date of birth.

- Check all details mentioned in the result and scorecard.

- Download JEE Main scorecard for future reference.

As JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted in multiple sessions, NTA will opt for the normalization process to compile the final result. After the declaration of the JEE results, NTA will not entertain any request for re-evaluation of results.

