BITSAT Session 2 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has begun the registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2. The application deadline for BITSAT session 2 is July 20. From August 3 to 7, the BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be held online. The application form for the BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 is available on the official website, bitsadmission.com.

Candidates who took the BITSAT session 1 exam and wish to retake it are eligible to register for the BITSAT session 2 exam. Students will be asked to select their preferred center when filling out the online application form for the BITSAT 2022 exam. Candidates must also choose between centers in Kathmandu, Dubai, and India.

BITSAT Session 2: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website-- bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)"

Enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password.

Read all the instructions carefully and proceed toward filling out a form

Submit required details such as personal, academic, and communication information.

Upload required documents

Pay the BITSAT application fee.

BITSAT 2022 SESSION 2: Application Fee

If students do not pay the BITSAT 2022 registration fee for both sessions when completing the BITSAT session 1 application form 2022, they must pay an additional Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate) (for a female candidate).

Candidates choosing centers in India or Kathmandu must list three preferences, and one will be chosen from the list. If a candidate selects Dubai as their center, they will only be asked to select Dubai as their center preference and will not be asked to select any other centers.