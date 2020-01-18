हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE Main result 2020

JEE Main result 2020 declared; check score on jeemain.nic.in

The JEE Main results have been released on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main result 2020 declared; check score on jeemain.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the agency which conducts national level examination under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), has declared the JEE Main result 2020. The JEE Main results have been released on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the result, NTA has also released the list of candidates who have scored 100 percentile and JEE Main 2020 state toppers. At least nine candidates scored perfect 100 in JEE Main examination. 

According to the data released by the agency, over 11 lakh candidates had registered for this entrance exam which is also a screening test for IIT entrance examination (also known as JEE Advanced). ​

The JEE Main examination was held in various shifts from January 6 to January 9 in various centres across India. 

 Live TV

Steps to check JEE Main Result 2020

To view JEE Main 2020 result and percentile score, candidates will need their Application Number and Password/Date of Birth.

- Visit official website -- jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Enter your application number and date of birth

- Enter your security pin

- Click login

-Check your JEE Main Result 2020

Tags:
JEE Main result 2020NTAjeemain.nic.inNational Testing Agency
Next
Story

Forgive Nirbhaya rapists just like Sonia Gandhi pardoned her husband's killer, advocate Indira Jaising to Asha Devi

Must Watch

PT3M17S

A Must Watch Story- 'Mother Teresa of Marathwada'