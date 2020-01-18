JEE Main result 2020 declared; check score on jeemain.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the agency which conducts national level examination under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), has declared the JEE Main result 2020. The JEE Main results have been released on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the result, NTA has also released the list of candidates who have scored 100 percentile and JEE Main 2020 state toppers. At least nine candidates scored perfect 100 in JEE Main examination.

According to the data released by the agency, over 11 lakh candidates had registered for this entrance exam which is also a screening test for IIT entrance examination (also known as JEE Advanced). ​

The JEE Main examination was held in various shifts from January 6 to January 9 in various centres across India.

Steps to check JEE Main Result 2020

To view JEE Main 2020 result and percentile score, candidates will need their Application Number and Password/Date of Birth.

- Visit official website -- jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Enter your application number and date of birth

- Enter your security pin

- Click login

-Check your JEE Main Result 2020