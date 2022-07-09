JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the Joint Entrance Examination Main, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result today. Talking to an educational website, sources informed that the JEE Main 2022 result is ready, and the result link is expected to be activated by July 9. Once released, JEE main Result 2022 will ne available on the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, official notification for the release of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result date and time is awaited.

The NTA has already released the final answer for the JEE Main Session 1 2022, candidates can calculate their marks before official results using the JEE Main 2022 Sesssion 1 answer key. Candidates can also apply for the Session 2 or the July session of JEE Main 2022 as NTA is going to conclude the application process today.

JEE Main 2022 session 2: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022′

In the newly opened tab click on ‘New registration’

Entre the required details and apply for online register

Login with the application number generated and entre the password

Fill out the application and pay the application fees

Submit your application form and download it for future reference.

