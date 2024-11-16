Jhansi Hospital Fire: 10 Newborn Dead, 16 Hospitalised After NICU Tragedy; CM Yogi Orders Probe | Key Updates

Jhansi Hospital Fire: A devastating fire in the children’s ward of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district cost the lives of at least 10 infants kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) while 16 others were severely injured. The fire broke out around 10.45 p.m. on Friday at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, possibly due to an electrical short circuit, reported PTI.

Children in the outer section of the NICU, along with some from the interior area, were rescued as soon as the fire broke out. The District Magistrate confirmed that, based on initial reports, 10 children had died in the incident.

Seven dead have been identified so far and three yet to be identified, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said on Saturday. Pathak added that DNA tests would be conducted if needed to identify the remaining victims. Pathak told ANI, “Prima facie it appears to be a short circuit inside the oxygen concentrator...we will establish a helpline number for the missing newborns.”

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jhansi Sudha Singh, over 50 children were there in the interior section of the NICU at the time of the incident and most of them were rescued.

Footage from the medical college revealed chaotic scenes as panic-stricken patients and their caretakers were evacuated. Police personnel were seen assisting in rescue and relief operations amidst the commotion.

PTI quoted a couple from Mahoba district mourning the loss of their newborn in the fire. The grieving mother shared that her child was born on November 13 at 8 a.m. "My child has been killed in fire," she told reporters, overwhelmed with sorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed Divisional Commissioner Bimal Kumar Dubey and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jhansi range) Kalanidhi Naithani to submit a detailed report on the incident within 12 hours, PTI reported citing a statement.

CM Adityanath expressed grief over the devastating incident, he said in a post on ‘X’, “The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking.” Taking cognisance of the incident, he added, “The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing.” The Chief Minister also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak who also oversees the health ministry reached the incident site around midnight, while talking to the reporters, he said, “The cause of the fire will be probed...if any lapses are found, strict action will be taken against them. No one will be spared.”

According to agencies, the rescue operation in the NICU was completed by around 1 a.m.