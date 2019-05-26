close

Jharkhand: 3 killed, 9 injured in road accident

Three persons were killed and nine others injured when a vehicle, carrying a marriage party, collided with another vehicle in Dumka district, the police said here on Sunday.

Dumka: Three persons were killed and nine others injured when a vehicle, carrying a marriage party, collided with another vehicle in Dumka district, the police said here on Sunday.

The incident happened at Guma More under the jurisdiction of Gopikandar police station on Saturday night, police said.

The marriage party was going to Amarpara in Pakur district from Choutia village in Dumka district, the officer-in-charge of Gopikandar, Fago Horo, said.

The injured were admitted to Sadar hospital, Horo said.

