Jharkhand Polls: BJP Releases Second List, Fields Gamliyel Hembrom Against CM Hemant Soren

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The saffron party has nominated Gamliyel Hembrom from the Barhait seat against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Hembrom had contested from Barhait seats on an AJSU Party ticket and polled 2,573 votes, occupying the fourth position.

BJP has also announced the candidature of Vikash Mahto from the Tundi seat.

Hemant Soren is the current MLA of the Barhait (ST) seat in Sahibganj district. He secured the seat, a stronghold of the JMM, by a margin of 25,740 votes against his closest competitor, Simon Malto of the BJP, in 2019.

In December 2019, Soren secured both Dumka and Barahit and chose to retain the latter.

Earlier on October 19 released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. The party is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies.

According to ECI, the Election is scheduled in two phases on November 13 and November 20 and the result for all will be announced on November 23.

