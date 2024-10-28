Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812688https://zeenews.india.com/india/jharkhand-polls-bjp-releases-second-list-fields-gamliyel-hembrom-against-cm-hemant-soren-2812688.html
NewsIndia
JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY POLLS

Jharkhand Polls: BJP Releases Second List, Fields Gamliyel Hembrom Against CM Hemant Soren

The party has also announced the candidature of Vikash Mahto from the Tundi seat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jharkhand Polls: BJP Releases Second List, Fields Gamliyel Hembrom Against CM Hemant Soren Representative Image (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The saffron party has nominated  Gamliyel Hembrom from the Barhait seat against Chief Minister Hemant Soren. 

In the 2019 assembly elections, Hembrom had contested from Barhait seats on an AJSU Party ticket and polled 2,573 votes, occupying the fourth position.

BJP has also announced the candidature of Vikash Mahto from the Tundi seat.

Hemant Soren is the current MLA of the Barhait (ST) seat in Sahibganj district. He secured the seat, a stronghold of the JMM, by a margin of 25,740 votes against his closest competitor, Simon Malto of the BJP, in 2019.

In December 2019, Soren secured both Dumka and Barahit and chose to retain the latter.

Earlier on October 19 released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. The party is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies.

According to ECI, the Election is scheduled in two phases on November 13 and  November 20 and the result for all will be announced on November 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
DNA Video
DNA: Will you become Doval's 'secret agent'?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK