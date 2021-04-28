J&K: 84-hour lockdown in 11 districts from April 29 as COVID-19 cases surge

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a stringent 84-hour lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory from Thursday, April 29 evening in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 infections.

The marathon curfew will come into effect from 7 pm on Thursday and remain in force till 7 am on Monday, Secretary of the Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department Simrandeep Singh said.

"Eleven districts including Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur will be under ?corona curfew' from Thursday evening (7 pm) till Monday morning (7 am)", Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

The detailed orders under the Disaster Management Act listing out prohibitions and permissible activities will be issued by the deputy commissioners, he said.

Earlier, a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am was imposed in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday J&K had registered the highest single-day spike of 3,164 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 1,66,054, while 25 fatalities took the toll to 2,197.