National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. However, ahead of government formation, a senior member of his party is causing trouble for the CM-designate. National Conference star campaigner and MP Aga Ruhullah appears to be unhappy with Omar Abdullah’s stance on Article 370.

The National Conference, which had a pre-poll alliance with the Indian National Congress in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, maintained from day one that they would fight for the restoration of Article 370, statehood, and the release of political prisoners if given a mandate. Omar Abdullah, along with Ruhullah, addressed hundreds of rallies, promising to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

However, Omar Abdullah's recent statement that it is "foolish to expect the restoration of Article 370 from those who have taken it away" has created a rift between him and prominent Shia leader Aga Ruhullah. Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid publicly questioned Omar Abdullah, asking whether the people will have to wait indefinitely under BJP rule for the restoration of Article 370.

Even Ruhullah distanced himself from Abdullah's statement, emphasizing that the National Conference has received a mandate to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood. Ruhullah stated that the NC must fight for Article 370 regardless of who holds power in Delhi, as the party represents the people of Jammu and Kashmir, not the government in Delhi.

He said, "Our fight is for Article 370, and we will begin a legislative struggle for statehood and the restoration of Article 370, along with all the rights we had under it. We will fight politically and legislatively, and I believe this government will definitely approach the Supreme Court to remind the court of all the directions it has given to the central government. It’s time now to implement them."

"We will fight with dignity, as the people have chosen representatives to voice their concerns, given that they cannot protest individually," said the 47-year-old MP, who has been involved in politics from an early age. Ruhullah's recent warnings to the NC—that he would oppose his own party if it failed to meet the expectations of the people—have created uncertainty within the party.

He emphasized that the National Conference must play both roles—governance and opposition. "As a government, we must provide good governance, and as the opposition, we must fight for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood," he said, adding that while the National Conference wants to maintain a friendly relationship with the central government, "we won’t accept that friendship at the cost of our honour and dignity."