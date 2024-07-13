Advertisement
J&K Bus Accident: 2 Dead, 25 Injured After Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Doda District

The injured are being treated at the Government Medical College in Doda. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Two persons were killed and 25 injured when a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge in hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The accident took place near Bhatyas at around 10.25 am when the private mini bus was on its way to Thathri from Bhalessa, the officials said.

They said one woman was found dead by the rescuers on the spot, while another succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. The nine other injured person, whose condition was stated to be serious, are being treated at the Government Medical College in Doda, the officials said.

