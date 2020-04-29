हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

J&K Police comes in solidarity with fellow policemen, doctors, front-line COVID-19 workers

Jammu and Kashmir police led by DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) expressed their solidarity with fellow policemen, doctors, paramedic staff, municipal workers and other COVID-19 front-line workers.

J&amp;K Police comes in solidarity with fellow policemen, doctors, front-line COVID-19 workers
Picture: Twitter/@JmuKmrPolice

Jammu and Kashmir police led by DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) expressed their solidarity with fellow policemen, doctors, paramedic staff, municipal workers and other COVID-19 front-line workers.

Keeping social distancing norms and other protocols, the policemen attended the Solidarity Sammelan held at PHQ lawns and came in solidarity with the people combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

ADGPs, IGPs, SSPs, and other Jammu based government officials participated in the solidarity Sammelan.

Doctors, nurses, and other paramedics from Police Hospital Jammu also participated. The officers were holding placards in their hands on different themes including one for Punjab Police SI Harjit Singh whose hand was chopped off while on duty amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Similar Samellans were held by all the district police and armed police units at their respective locations.

Continuing its efforts to reach out to the needy people, Police Station Karan Nagar in J & K distributed ration at Kaka Saraie and Gole Market among the poor and needy while Srinagar police distributed food items among the needy persons at their doorsteps in the SDPO Zakura area.

Srinagar police also on receiving information that a pregnant lady residing in the nearby area os under irresistible pain and needs immediate medical attention, SHO Nishat rushed to the spot and took the lady to L.D Hospital for medical treatment.

With 48 new cases in 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Jammu and Kashmir surged to 546 as of 5 PM IST on Tuesday while seven people have succumbed to the virus.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsJammu and KashmirCOVID-19Coronavirus India
Next
Story

CRPF jawan died fighting coronavirus COVID-19, 1st such death in paramilitary forces; Amit Shah, Assam CM express condolences
Corona Meter
  • 29974Confirmed
  • 7027Discharged
  • 937Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M20S

DNA: ‘Definitions' of death will change in ‘Corona-free’ world?