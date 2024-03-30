J&K Police, Security Forces HOld Flag March Across Valley Ahead of LS Polls

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with security forces, held a flag march in the Kashmir Valley. The march aimed to instil a sense of security among people for smooth polling and was conducted in all ten districts of Kashmir.

To boost citizens' confidence in participating in the electoral process and voting, and to provide them with a sense of security, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with paramilitary forces, conducted a flag march today in all ten districts of the Valley, including Srinagar.

In Srinagar city, dozens of security vehicles accompanied by foot soldiers held the flag march from Rajbagh to Rambagh area of Srinagar in the uptown area. The flag march was led by superintendent-level police officers in the city and other parts of Kashmir.

Officials stated that such flag marches are conducted as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to boost confidence among people regarding the safe and secure atmosphere for the upcoming polling.

The march was witnessed in all ten districts of Kashmir, from north to south. Jammu and Kashmir's political parties have already geared up for the upcoming parliamentary elections.