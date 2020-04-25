हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Three terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama

Two terrorists and one over ground worker have been killed in a pre-dawn encounter between security forces and militants in Awantipora of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 25, 2020). Arms and ammunition recovered from them.

J&amp;K: Three terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama

Kashmir: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Goripora village of Awantipora at South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday (April 25) morning. 

A police officer said, "The encounter site was an orchard farm where the terrorists were hiding underground. An air vent was seen which the security forces managed to locate and traced the militants. Arms and ammunition was recovered from the site.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists was killed in the encounter. Search operation are underway in the area. Identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained while an operation is on in the area." 

J&amp;K terrorists, J&amp;K Police

Earlier, on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a Cordon and Search Operation was launched in the area by joint team of forces including 50 RR and Awantipora Police. 

During the searches, the hiding militants fired upon the security personnel, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, police said.

This was the second encounter in south Kashmir in last twenty four hours. 

On Friday evening two militants were killed and a policeman was injured in a brief shootout in Kharpora Arwani area of Anantnag district during an operation to rescue an abducted policeman. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirIndian Army
Next
Story

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 25: With 4 new COVID-19 cases reported, Jharkhand tally rises to 63
Corona Meter
  • 24506Confirmed
  • 5063Discharged
  • 775Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M54S

Death attack on a saint in Punjab's Hoshiarpur