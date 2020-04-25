J&K: Three terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama

Kashmir: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Goripora village of Awantipora at South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday (April 25) morning.

A police officer said, "The encounter site was an orchard farm where the terrorists were hiding underground. An air vent was seen which the security forces managed to locate and traced the militants. Arms and ammunition was recovered from the site.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists was killed in the encounter. Search operation are underway in the area. Identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained while an operation is on in the area."

Earlier, on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a Cordon and Search Operation was launched in the area by joint team of forces including 50 RR and Awantipora Police.

During the searches, the hiding militants fired upon the security personnel, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, police said.

This was the second encounter in south Kashmir in last twenty four hours.

On Friday evening two militants were killed and a policeman was injured in a brief shootout in Kharpora Arwani area of Anantnag district during an operation to rescue an abducted policeman.