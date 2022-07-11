JKBOSE 10th Result 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 Jammu Division is expected to be declared soon. With JKBOSE Class 10th exams ending, students have been asking for an expected result date. Once released, candidates can download the JKBOSE 10th Jammu division result from the official website — jkbose.nic.in. The Jammu Kashmir board class 10th exams were conducted from March 29 to April 16, 2022. However candidates must note that till now JKBOSE Result 2022 date has not been officially announced. but based on past trends, the result is expected by the end of this week.

JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022: Here is how you can Download Scorecard

- Visit the official website of JKBOSE at — jkbose.nic.in

- Click on the link that reads, “JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022.”

- Enter the login credentials such as roll number and registration number.

- JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for the Jammu division will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the JKBOSE 10th result and take a printout of it for future use.

Earlier, JKBOSE class 12th Result 2022 Jammu Division was declared on 30 June 2022. Hence, it is expected that JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 Jammu Division will be released soon.

ALSO READ: No immediate plans to shut schools in West Bengal