West Bengal: As Covid-19 instances continue to climb exponentially in the state, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu stated that the state government does not currently have any urgent plans to close institutions and colleges. West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday said the decision to shut down schools, colleges, universities remain with the state health Department. However, he reiterated that the state government does not immediately plan to close schools and colleges.

On student Union Polls issue, Basu stated that the government intends to hold the long-delayed students' union elections in the colleges and universities as soon as possible.

“We are watching the emerging Covid-19 situation. A decision will be taken on the union polls based on it,” he said.

The statement from the minister comes at a time when, West Bengal reported 2,962 brand-new Covid-19 cases with a positive rate of 17.32%. According to the health department, three additional persons passed away in the state, and there are now 18,856 active cases. Four more patients died, taking the toll to 21,243, it said. There are 23,264 active cases in the state at present, and all of these patients have symptoms. Of them, 508 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The minister was speaking at a programme in which two TMC-backed teachers' organisations joined hands to resolve academic issues.

All Bengal State Government College Teachers' Association and West Bengal College and University Professors' Association came together to work for the interest of the teaching community, their leaders said. The government was committed to ensure that teachers of colleges and universities get their dues and their careers progress, the minister said.

He said he would be available for two hours at the TMC headquarters every Friday to interact with teachers and address their problems.