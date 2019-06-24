Joint Congress-Left delegation to visit violence-hit Kankinara in West Bengal on Tuesday

Kankinara: A joint delegation comprising the Congress and the Left will visit the violence-hit Kankinara area of Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

The delegation will be led by Pradesh Congress Committee chief Somen Mitra, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and Suryakanta Mishra. It will take stock of the situation prevailing in the area.

Instances of fresh violence were reported in Kankinara on Friday as two bike-borne miscreants threw a crude bomb and escaped, violating the section 144 CrPC imposed in the area.

On June 10, two people were reported to be dead and several others got severely injured when bombs were hurled at a neighbourhood in Kankinara.

Last week, massive clashes erupted at Bhatpara before the inauguration of the Bhatpara police station. Miscreants threw crude bombs and pelted stones at the police, leaving two people dead in the wake.

Kankinara comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. The area along with neighbouring towns of Bhatpara have been hit by election-related violence from the time Lok Sabha elections 2019 began in the state.

Tension gripped the state when former Trinamool Congress legislator Arjun Singh joined the BJP and defeated sitting Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi.

The incidents have been described as a result of an ongoing tussle between the rival parties by the locals.