close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Journalist Ashish Janwani, brother shot dead allegedly by liquor mafia in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

The journalist, Ashish Janwani, died during treatment while his brother was killed on the spot after being shot at.

Journalist Ashish Janwani, brother shot dead allegedly by liquor mafia in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Saharanpur

A journalist and his brother were on Sunday shot dead allegedly by liquor mafia in Saharanpur area of Uttar Pradesh. The journalist, who worked with a leading Hindi newspaper, had been threatened by liquor mafia on several occasions in the past.

The journalist, Ashish Janwani, died during treatment while his brother was killed on the spot after being shot at following a scuffle. The police have detained several people who are being questioned in connection with the incident.

Ashish was the sole bread earner for his family. The killing of the journalist triggered protests in the area. Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints by Ashish, the police had not acted over the issue.

Deputy Inspector General Upendra Agrawal rushed to the spot soon after the information came in.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshSaharanpurjournalist murder
Next
Story

Mobile internet services snapped in Jammu region again

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Mobile internet services again snapped in Jammu