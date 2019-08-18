Journalist Ashish Janwani, brother shot dead allegedly by liquor mafia in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

A journalist and his brother were on Sunday shot dead allegedly by liquor mafia in Saharanpur area of Uttar Pradesh. The journalist, who worked with a leading Hindi newspaper, had been threatened by liquor mafia on several occasions in the past.

The journalist, Ashish Janwani, died during treatment while his brother was killed on the spot after being shot at following a scuffle. The police have detained several people who are being questioned in connection with the incident.

Ashish was the sole bread earner for his family. The killing of the journalist triggered protests in the area. Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints by Ashish, the police had not acted over the issue.

Deputy Inspector General Upendra Agrawal rushed to the spot soon after the information came in.