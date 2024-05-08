K-POP STAR JIMIN NAMED 2024 'FACE OF K-POP' IN ICON GLOBAL FAN VOTE (Top 10)

Emerging at #1 as the preeminent "Face of K-pop" for 2024 is BTS member Park Jimin. In recognition of his achievement atop the list, ICON has generously donated over 700,000 South Korean won to sponsor a child in poverty for an entire year through the charitable organization COMPASSION. ICON presented Jimin with a certificate of appreciation for his global popularity helping further this meaningful cause. As a huge fan of philanthropy himself singer Jimin will surely appreciate this.

The final top 10 "Faces of K-pop 2024" ranking, determined by fan votes across the globe, is:

Park Jimin

Jeon Jungkook

Kim Taehyung

Felix Lee

Bangchan

Hyunjin

SUGA

Kim Jisoo

J-HOPE

RM

Remarkably, 6 out of the 10 slots are occupied by members of the K-pop juggernaut BTS, further underscoring the borderless phenomenal impact and influence of the group. The remaining three spots went to Stray Kids' Felix Lee and Bangchan, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

Amid recent controversies, the overwhelming BTS dominance of this fan-voted list reaffirms their outstanding legacy and continuing power as South Korea's ambassadors to the world through music and culture.

EMBED VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Iq0VmVn8rLI

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)