K-POP STAR JIMIN NAMED 2024 'FACE OF K-POP' IN ICON GLOBAL FAN VOTE (Top 10)
French surveyplatform ICON has revealed the results of its highly-anticipated "Face of K-pop 2024" campaign, where fans worldwide nominated and voted for the most popular and influential K-pop idols based on their overall commercial success, cultural impact, and sway over the K-pop industry both in South Korea and globally as of 2024. The voting drew hundreds of thousands of passionate responses over the past few weeks.
Emerging at #1 as the preeminent "Face of K-pop" for 2024 is BTS member Park Jimin. In recognition of his achievement atop the list, ICON has generously donated over 700,000 South Korean won to sponsor a child in poverty for an entire year through the charitable organization COMPASSION. ICON presented Jimin with a certificate of appreciation for his global popularity helping further this meaningful cause. As a huge fan of philanthropy himself singer Jimin will surely appreciate this.
The final top 10 "Faces of K-pop 2024" ranking, determined by fan votes across the globe, is:
- Park Jimin
- Jeon Jungkook
- Kim Taehyung
- Felix Lee
- Bangchan
- Hyunjin
- SUGA
- Kim Jisoo
- J-HOPE
- RM
Remarkably, 6 out of the 10 slots are occupied by members of the K-pop juggernaut BTS, further underscoring the borderless phenomenal impact and influence of the group. The remaining three spots went to Stray Kids' Felix Lee and Bangchan, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.
Amid recent controversies, the overwhelming BTS dominance of this fan-voted list reaffirms their outstanding legacy and continuing power as South Korea's ambassadors to the world through music and culture.
