Kangana Ranaut gets Y category security from Centre, thanks Union Home Minister Amit Shah

In a significant development, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (September 7). It is to be noted that Kangana has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government after her recent comments over Mumbai Police and Shiv Sena-led coalition government in the state.

Sources told Zee News that seven policemen will take care of Kangana's security. Reacting to the MHA's decision, Kangana has thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This is proof that no fascist forces will be able to suppress nationalist voices. I am indebted to Amit Shah, who could have also asked me to visit Mumbai later considering the present situation, but he honoured the words of a daughter of this country. Jai Hind," she tweeted.

Kangana sparked a controversy after she recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The comments did no go down well with Shiv Sena leaders. Kangana made the statement after she was warned by Shiv Sena MP Kangana Ranaut against returning to Mumbai.

On Sunday, Kangana launched a scathing attack on Raut and told him that he is not 'Maharashtra' and he has no right to demand an apology from her.

"Sanjay-ji I condemn you, you are not Maharashtra," she said in a video statement tweeted on Sunday. Kangana claimed that Raut's has an "anti-women" mindset and asked why he made abusive remark against her but not against actors Aamir Khan or Naseeruddin Shah, who had also said that they were afraid to live in Mumbai. Kangana defended her remarks about the Mumbai police, saying it was "freedom of expression."

"Mr Sanjay Raut, you called me ‘har******r ladki’. You are a public servant. You know how many girls are raped every day in the country, how many of them are tortured and killed – sometimes by their own husbands. And you know who is responsible for all this? It is this mindset you have very shamelessly displayed. You have empowered those exploiters. The daughters of this country will never forgive you,” Kangana said.

It is to be noted that Kangana has been targeting several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.