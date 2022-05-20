हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2022 to be out in third week of June, check details here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said the evaluation process will commence next week. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2022 to be out in third week of June, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Karnataka Pre-University Course (PUC) Class 12 results are slated to be released in the third week of June, state Education Minister BC Nagesh informed in a tweet on Friday (May 20). The evaluation will begin next week, the minister added. "The PUC exams have been successfully conducted and the evaluation process will begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June," he said, as per ANI. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in. 

The Karnataka PUC exams were held from April 22, 2022 to May 18, 2022, in which more than six lakh students appeared across the state. Candidates should keep a tab on the official site of Karnataka PUC for updates. 

A day ago, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022. As many as 145 students in the state bagged 100 per cent scores by securing 625 marks out of 625 marks this year. While 309 students scored 624 marks, 472 bagged 623 marks, 615 received 622 marks, and 706 got 621 marks. Girls outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 90.29 per cent, while 81.30 per cent of boys passed the SSLC 2022 exam. 

A total of 8,73,846 students from 15,387 schools in Karnataka had registered for SSLC examinations, out of which four were transgender candidates, 4,21,110 female candidates, 4,52,732 male students. 

(With agency inputs)

