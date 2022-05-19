Karnataka Class 10 SSLC result 2022 out, 145 students bag 100% marks

New Delhi: Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022 was released by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today (May 19). Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the SSLC Result 2022 through a media briefing. Students can check their results on the official websites on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. This year, as many as 145 students in the state bagged 100 per cent scores by securing 625 marks out of 625 marks. While 309 students scored 624 marks, 472 bagged 623 marks, 615 received 622 marks, and 706 got 621 marks.

BC Nagesh said that rural students have performed better than urban candidates. “Karnataka SSLC exam results have been announced. 85.63% of students have passed SSLC examination. Rural students have done well in comparison to urban students. 91.32% of rural students have passed whereas 86.54% of urban students have passed,” the state Education Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

The SSLC 2022 result saw a pass percentage of 85.63%, a drop from 99.99% in 2021.

Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 90.29 per cent, while 81.30 per cent of boys passed the SSLC 2022 exam.

A total of 8,73,846 students from 15,387 schools in Karnataka had registered for SSLC examinations, out of which four were transgender candidates, 4,21,110 female candidates, 4,52,732 male students. The SSLC 2022 exam was held in 3440 centres across the southern state.

As per IANS, the admissions for the pre-university (PU) colleges will begin from Friday onwards.