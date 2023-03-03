Karnataka Cash Seizure: After Raid At BJP MLA's Son, CM Bommai Says Culprits Must Be Punished

Bengaluru: A day after BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, Lokayukta officials on Friday recovered unaccounted cash of more than Rs six crore from his house. Reacting to raid conducted by the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta at the house of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa`s son Prashant Madal, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday said that Lokayukta is independent, and let free and fair investigation happen. Prashanth, the chief accountant of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was caught red-handed on Thursday evening while accepting the bribe from a contractor Shreyas Kashyap of Chemixil Corporation at the Karnataka Soap and Detergents Limited (KSDL) office.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil had stated that "during the raid Rs 2.2 crore was recovered. Rs 6.10 crore was recovered from the residences later."

Bengaluru | When Lokayukta police raided the office they recovered Rs 2.2 crore, they raided residence & recovered Rs 6.10 crore. Five persons apprehended, FIR registered. Whosoever has role in this matter, it will be revealed: B.S. Patil,Karnataka Lokayukta on Lokayukta raid pic.twitter.com/8AFsBzJgNy — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

The development is seen as a serious setback to the ruling BJP. The incident has come to light at a time when the opposition is launching attacks with regards to 40 per cent commission and kickbacks in the government tenders.

Virupakshappa, MLA from Channagiri constituency in Davanagere district, is the chairman of KSDL and Prashanth was allegedly receiving 'first installment' of the bribe on behalf of his father, according to Lokayukta sources.

Facing the heat, Virupakshappa earlier today tendered his resignation from the post. In his resignation letter to the Chief Minister, he said there is no "relation" between him and the Lokayukta raid which he termed as a 'conspiracy' against him and his family.

"Despite that since an allegation has been levelled against me, I am taking moral responsibility and submitting my resignation from the post of KSDL Chairman", he said.

CM Bommai Says Those Guilty Will Be Punished

In his reaction, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the trap was proof that the Lokayukta has been "revived" to check corruption unlike the previous Congress regime which created a separate anti-corruption bureau apart from the Lokayukta institution to cover up their wrong deeds.

"Our motive is to punish culprits, all details are with Lokayukta, whose money was that, where it comes from, everything must come out," he added.

"Earlier (during Congress regime) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) closed many corruption cases and stopped investigations. Let everything be investigated and the truth come out, we will investigate all those cases," he added.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the MLA' s son demanding bribes is "proof of the 40 per cent commission government functioning in the state".