Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai set to ban HALAL meat, plans to introduce bill in assembly soon

Amidst the hijab controversy in Karnataka, the government is now preparing to bring a bill against Halal meat in the state. Its proposal has been prepared. The Basavaraj Bommai government is likely to introduce it in the House during the assembly session starting on Monday. At the same time, the opposition has accused the BJP government of the state of playing the Hindutva card before the elections. BJP MLA N Ravikumar has demanded FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) to ban things other than certified food items. Since the political atmosphere in the state is already hot regarding the hijab ban, now the opposition has got a new issue about the halal meat ban.

BJP MLA Wrote Letter to Governor

This demand of the BJP is being linked to the assembly elections to be held in May next year. There are only about 6 months left for the election. In such a situation, there is expected to be a heated debate in the House regarding conversion between the government and the opposition. The BJP MLA Ravikumar wrote a letter to the governor. It is being told that Ravikumar had made preparations to present a private bill regarding the Halal meat ban. In this regard, he had also written a letter to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. However, he now wants to present it as a bill in the House. According to media reports, Chief Minister Bommai and all the BJP MLAs have given their consent to this. Today, in this matter, he can have a meeting with his ministers and leaders.

Congress Ready To Oppose

The opposition urged them not to approve the bill. The BJP and Congress are expected to have a heated debate in the house on this BJP bill. Leader of the Opposition in the House BK Hariprasad said, "We will request the Speaker of the Assembly not to approve the Private Bill on Halal meat. Congress is ready to oppose this bill in the assembly." Congress leader UT Khadar said that we understand the strategy of the BJP. He said, "They want to divert public attention from issues like her failure, corruption and voter data theft. The purpose of the anti-halal bill is to polarize voters on communal lines ahead of the assembly elections."

Also Read: LIVE Updates | Political News: Big TROUBLE for Anubrata Mondal, ED gets THIS permission from court

Ugadi Festival and The Halal Meat Controversy

The controversy over halal meat started with the Ugadi festival. Many Hindu organizations, including the Hindu Jagruti Samiti, Shri Ram Sena, Bajrang Dal took to the streets in Karnataka. There was a demand not to buy halal meat from Muslim shops. Shops selling meat were also asked to remove Halal from their display boards.

'Halal' and 'Jerk' are actually methods of slaughtering animals for meat. Halal, in which the neck of a chicken or goat is cut slowly while slaughtering, whereas in jerk, the neck is cut in one go. According to the belief of the Muslim religion, it is against the religion to eat meat of an animal slaughtered in any other way except Halal meat.