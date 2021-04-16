Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting, Manish Sisodia to head COVID-19 management

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called for an emergency meeting in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The government also decided to make Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the nodal officer for Covid-19 management.

The meeting at 4 PM will be attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed that the emergency meeting was called to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and implementation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority`s (DDMA) guidelines issued in view Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday also announced that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be the ‘Nodal Minister’ for Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, shall function as Nodal Minister for COVID management and shall be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders," an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev stated.

The national capital has been reporting over 15,000 new Covid-19 cases for the last two consecutive days. The capital City reported 17,284 cases on April 14 and 16,699 cases on April 15.

