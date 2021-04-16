हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting, Manish Sisodia to head COVID-19 management

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called for an emergency meeting in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The government also decided to make Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the nodal officer for Covid-19 management.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting, Manish Sisodia to head COVID-19 management

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called for an emergency meeting in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The government also decided to make Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the nodal officer for Covid-19 management.

The meeting at 4 PM will be attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed that the emergency meeting was called to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and implementation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority`s (DDMA) guidelines issued in view Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday also announced that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be the ‘Nodal Minister’ for Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, shall function as Nodal Minister for COVID management and shall be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders," an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev stated.

The national capital has been reporting over 15,000 new Covid-19 cases for the last two consecutive days. The capital City reported 17,284 cases on April 14 and 16,699 cases on April 15.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalDelhiManish Sisodialockdown 2.0lockdown 2021COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

COVID-19 surge: Class 9, 11 exams cancelled in Delhi govt schools

Must Watch

PT3M22S

West Bengal Election 2021: Election Commission to hold all party meet in Kolkata